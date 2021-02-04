Aviation hearing in Williamsport aims to examine rural airports

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Aviation’s future is taking center stage today as top lawmakers worry about commercial service in and out of Williamsport’s airport.

They discussed issues with rural airports, with a focus on the Williamsport area. Williamsport Regional Airport currently has commercial service, but after American Airlines pulled out of the market this past fall and with fears rising they’ll do so again once the latest round of cares funding expires in March, lawmakers said they needed to know more.

“What happened, and how this affects rural Pennsylvania, especially the Lycoming County Williamsport region. And that’s the story we want to tell,” said Senator Gene Yaw.

Local and state officials, including Senator Yaw and Congressman Fred Keller, gathered virtually on Thursday to explore the best path forward for rural aviation in the Keystone State.

Of specific interest, Williamson Regional Airport which had its commercial service suspended, dropped, then resumed amid federal battles for coronavirus relief funding.

“There is a lot of reason for commercial airline service to be successful in Williamsport. The question for me becomes, ‘Why hasn’t American been able to be successful in Williamsport?’” said Richard Howell, executive director of Williamsport Regional Airport.

Howell says asking those questions at the federal level is the best way to change the status quo.

“And bringing out this information, and demonstrating what’s going on here, gives, you know, a frame of reference for our federal congressional delegation to be able to say, ‘Okay, we need to do something about this.’”

Lycoming County commissioners also attended the hearing. Commissioner Rick Mirabito says, in the absence of federal regulations protecting service to smaller airports, commercial providers like American have been able to make the rules.

“Right now, we’re being treated like second class citizens when it comes to air service. They come, they go, they change flights, they change planes. So it’s a big problem we have to address if we expect the economies in rural America to thrive.”

Mirabito believes that economic impact could spell serious danger for the region down the line.

“People need to know, when they’re investing in an area, that they can get executives in and out in direct flights. They need to know that they’re not going to have to drive several hours to get to an airport.”

As of right now, Howell says he does expect American’s commercial service to end on March 28th, once this most recent round of cares funding expires.

And while that funding timeline may change — and the airport’s still in talks with other commercial service providers — he does believe area fliers will be without an airline for some period of time.