SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local nine-year-old has started her own business, but she isn’t raising money to keep for herself. She’s donating it to help out some of her favorite animals.

Avery Dietrick started selling lemonade a few years ago and has been donating all the money to local animal shelters.





“Well, I wanted to be a veterinarian since I was in preschool. I just wanted to help out animals and I thought it would be a good idea to help out the shelters. Because sometimes it’s a little hard to get all the money to help that many animals,” Avery told Eyewitness News.

Last Friday she raised $1,040 for the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Today, she got to hand them the money.

“Well, it’s huge because we’re a non-profit we depend solely on donations like this. So a hundred percent of the donation will go directly to the animals,” said PJ Regan, the Griffin Pond Medical and Intake Manager.

The community showed up in a big way. In past years she’s raised a few hundred dollars each time, but northeast Pennsylvania went above and beyond this year.

“It just makes me feel good that people feel the same way about animals that I do. And that they want to help out, and it’s just great,” Avery said.

And those animals will receive help thanks to Avery, her friends, and an outpouring of support from the community.

“So the money would go towards food, care, litter, and any kind of medical care that any of the animals come in with. We do take in a lot of medical cases,” Regan explained.

Avery said she plans to keep going next year to raise even more money for local shelters.

“I don’t know yet. It might be a little bigger or the same next year, but I think I’m gonna add a couple more things next year,” Avery added.

Officials also want to remind everyone to spay and neuter their pets to reduce the strain on your local shelters.