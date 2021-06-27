Avanti Frozen Foods recalls shrimp products for Salmonella concerns

(WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — You may want to check your freezers. Avanti Frozen Foods is recalling several shrimp products after the FDA tested and found Salmonella in a sample of frozen cooked shrimp.

Shrimp brand names including: Censea, Hannaford, Open acres, Waterfront Bistro, Honest catch, COS, 365 and Meijer have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the FDA.

The FDA released the company announcement on June 25 saying the affected products were distributed nationwide from late December 2020 to late February 2021.

They say consumers with the following products should not consume the shrimp and should return it to the place of purchase or throw it away.

The CDC has linked six cases of illness in two different states from affected frozen cooked shrimp.

Even though the products were imported between December 2020 and February 2021, they may have been sold in stores more recently.

You should call your healthcare provider if you have experiencing any Salmonella symptoms such as diarrhea and a fever of 102°F.

Any consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the company at +(91) 402-331-0260 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. GMT +5.5.