Autopsy Scheduled For Baby Found Dead in Luzerne County Home

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken says an autopsy is set for noon today on the body of a 6-month-old girl found dead in her family’s home in Glen Lyon on Saturday.

A Newport Township Code Enforcement Officer determined the home was unfit for human habitation.

The child’s mother and four other children are staying with family and friends.

The name of the family has not been released. State Police, The Luzerne County District Attorneys office and the Coroner are investigating the death.

