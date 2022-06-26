PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Luzerne County after a fatal crash over the weekend.

The wreckage occurred Saturday afternoon in Plymouth along West Main Street as an SUV overturned in front of Dunkin’ near Turkey Hill Minit Market.

First responders on the scene said three people were taken away to the hospital, as one person was ejected from a vehicle.

The Luzerne County Coroner Office has since confirmed that the coroner was later called to the hospital. However, at this time, there is no current update on the conditions of any of the victims.

West Main Street was closed from Eno Street to Gaylord Avenue for a few hours before it was reopened to traffic.

Bystanders told Eyewitness News that three people were injured, and it’s believed one occupant of the SUV was killed.

Eyewitness News reached out to Plymouth Police who said more information will be available Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.