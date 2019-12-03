Autopsy Results Show Alleged Kidnapper was Shot to Death

WARRIOR RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An autopsy report from the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office reveals that 20-year-old Jordan Oliver died from “multiple gunshot wounds” when he was shot after an altercation with police on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident began Sunday afternoon near Nanticoke High School when police responded to a call that 20-year-old Jordan Oliver was holding 15-year-old Samara Derwin at knifepoint.

When police tried to intervene, Oliver overpowered a Nanticoke officer in a struggle and sprayed mace. Oliver then allegedly stole the police cruiser with Derwin inside.

An Amber Alert was issued as police searched the wooded area of Warrior Run. The Pennsylvania Police SERT team responded along with other local and state authorities.

Deadly force was eventually used against Oliver and Derwin was freed unharmed. The manner of Oliver’s death is pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P Wyoming.

Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick spoke with the father of Oliver and the mother of Derwin in these Eyewitness News interviews. Click the links for the full stories.