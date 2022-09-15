WYSOX, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — The autopsy report for a Sayre man that died on Tuesday at a Wysox water treatment plant has been released by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

According to the report, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sept. 13, at 2:13 p.m, with the cause of death being chemical and thermal burns.

The death was ruled an accident as Mr. Lanzo was involved in a chemical explosion while at work.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, at a Eureka Resources water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox. Lanzo was first taken to the Guthrie Towanda Hospital before being moved to Lehigh Valley Hospital where he later died.

The report states that the death is being investigated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

This is not the first time Eureka Resources has been investigated by OSHA as they have had numerous violations that can be traced back to 2015.