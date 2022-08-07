NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has sent out a press release stating the cause of death for the five remaining victims of the fatal Nescopeck house fire.

On Friday, around 2:30 a.m. a firey blaze tore through a home on First Street, leaving 10 decedents in its wake. Eyewitness News reported on Saturday that of the 10 deceased, the coroner determined smoke inhalation as the cause of death for three adult females, one adult male, and a 7-year-old girl.

Officials say during the extinguishing of the house fire the remains of 10 individuals were found within the structure of the housefire and were moved to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

According to the press release, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert conducted five autopsies on Sunday on the remaining victims, two male adults, a female adult, and two male children, and determined the cause of death also to be smoke inhalation.





As the press release reads, positive identification of those autopsied is pending review of medical records, dental records, and DNA if required. Although the identities of the deceased are consistent with those reported missing in the house fire.

PSP Troop P Fire Marsal Unit and the Troop P Wilkes-Barre/Shickshinny Crime Section are conducting the fire investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the Mayor of Nescopeck’s daughter to help the family.

Donations can also be brought to the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company, located at 325 Warren Street, Nescopeck, PA 18635. If you have questions, contact the fire company at (570) 752-5461.