NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have released more information in regards to the deaths of 10 people, including three children, whose remains were found in a fierce fire early Friday morning in Luzerne County.

A makeshift memorial is set up at the scene of the fire on the 700 block of First Street. The rubble is all that’s left of a home that was destroyed by flames.

Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office released results from autopsies performed on half of the 10 people found dead in the fire.

The coroner’s office determined smoke inhalation as the cause of death for 45-year-old Shannon Daubert, 47-year-old Laura Daubert and 64-year-old Marion Slusser and a 7-year-old girl.

One of the three men also died from breathing in smoke. Additional autopsies are set to be done Sunday for two other men and two boys ages five and six.

Eyewitness News checked in with Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company Saturday and they had no new information to share. State police are heading the investigation into what they call a “complex criminal investigation.”