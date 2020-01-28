Automatic fire alarm credited with halting house fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Scranton home is damaged by a fire, but first responders say the situation could have been much worse.

Crews were called to Park Edge Lane just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Scranton Fire Department Assistant Chief James Floryshak tells Eyewitness News the call came in as an automatic fire alarm. He says, without the homeowners alarm, the outcome could have been even more devastating.

The homeowner discovered the fire in the garage area and got out of the home safely. Flames destroyed a car and caused damage to the home.

“We do have fire damage that is confined to the garage area with smoke damage throughout the rest of the building,” says Assistant Chief Floryshak.

One person is displaced. All utilities to the home have been cut and investigators arrived on scene a few hours after the fire broke out.