Auto shops filled with undrivable cars due to shortage of staff and parts

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tim’s Auto Body in Stroudsburg is packed with undrivable cars.

They tell Eyewitness News that supply chain issues are causing them to hold onto cars longer, waiting for parts. They’ve had up to 60 cars on their lots waiting for parts since December.





Now with winter weather leading to more crashes, the auto shop says they’re overwhelmed. They have appointments with customers booked out through the month of February.

Reporter Sydney Kostus speaks with the auto shop about how they are also low on staff and struggling to find experienced technicians on later additions of Eyewitness News.