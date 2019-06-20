Authorities thwart planned church attack in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, ALLEGHENY COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The FBI has arrested a Syrian man in Pittsburgh for allegedly planning an attack on a church.

Police and Federal Agents say 21-year-old Mustafa Mousab Alowemer was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support and resources for ISIS.

Officials say Alowemer plotted an attack on a church in Pittsburgh in the name of ISIS.

Alowemer allegedly distributed plans for how to make improvised explosive devices to a person he believed to be a fellow ISIS supporter, but was actually an FBI employee.

