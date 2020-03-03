Authorities launch investigation into possible contaminated soil in the Poconos

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Monroe County Waste Authority and Monroe County Conservation District came together Tuesday to warn county residents about contaminated “clean fill.”

An investigation is being conducted by the county and PA Attorney General’s Office. They are investigating where the “fill” is coming from.

The waste authority has found 16 properties in the county to have municipal waste (shoes, metal, cabinets, lead, etc.) mixed in with dirt.

It’s believed and alleged that the dirt is coming from New Jersey and New York.

The agencies want to warn residents of Monroe County about using free clean fill, that if it’s too good to be true it probably is.

