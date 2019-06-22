Authorities discuss cocaine seized in Philadelphia

Leaders from several agencies answered questions about this week’s massive cocaine seizure in Philadelphia.

Authorities displayed some of the cocaine they seized on Monday. The drugs displayed are just one quarter of the more than 17 tons confiscated worth an estimated $1 billion in street value.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says if the bricks were laid end to end, it would cover 2.5 miles. Investigators would not provide many details due to the ongoing nature of the case.

We do know six people, all non-Americans, have been arrested.

“You thought you could breeze into our port and then leave with enough cocaine to destroy millions of lives without getting caught. You thought you were clever. You were wrong. You underestimated the city. You underestimated our law enforcement capabilities and our commitment to decimating the illegal and immoral drug trade,” U.S. Attorney of Eastern District of Pennsylvania William M. McSwain said.

This cocaine seizure in Philadelphia is the largest of its kind in the history of Customs and Border Protection.

