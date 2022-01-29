Austin’s Blue Line chili cookoff helps bring awareness for mental health

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new non-profit in Monroe County didn’t let the snow stop them from raising suicide prevention awareness.

Lots of love and chili filled the West End Fire company hall Saturday.

The Brodheadsville community came together for a chili cook-off to raise money for Austin’s Blue Line a new non-profit that brings awareness to suicide prevention in honor of Austin Scarpone.





“He wanted to be a police officer and sadly due to mental health issues, he did take his own life in 2021, and as devastating as that was, we wanted to make sure something good came from something bad,” stated Sharon Gerhart, Austin’s mother.

Gerhart founded the organization a few months back she says it’s focused on awareness and raising scholarship money for pleasant valley seniors who want to go into law enforcement.

“I don’t want any other child to have to go through the torment and feel like they’re not going to get help from anybody, nor did I want any other parent to go (through) what we went through,” explained Gerhart.

Dozens of family and friends judged nearly 10 different chilis and participated in basket raffles all with a purpose.

“It really means a lot to me. My mom is pretty much the strongest woman I know, so seeing her do something that’s so great, for a cause that’s really good, really means a lot,” said Belle Scarpone, Austin’s sister.

“The event itself and the awareness for suicide prevention, it’s sorely needed, especially in these times,” said Rocky Johnson.

The more than 50 people that attended the fundraiser left with a full stomach and a suicide prevention awareness bracelet to help bring attention, to the cause.

If you think your friend or family member is in danger of harming themself, you can call the national suicide prevention hotline the number at 1-800-273-talk (8255).