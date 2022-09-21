STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Car enthusiasts are making a pit stop in the Poconos for a huge car show taking place in downtown Stroudsburg, Wednesday.

More than 250 classic Austin-Healey cars are parked throughout downtown Stroudsburg bringing hundreds of people to the area.

Eyewitness News spoke to the Visitors’ Bureau and a local shop earlier Wednesday about how this event is a mid-week boost for businesses.

Hundreds of British classic Austin-Healey cars line the streets of downtown Stroudsburg Wednesday afternoon as part of a Platinum Jubilee Car Show.

“Not only is it a display for folks who really like Austin Healey’s, but anybody who really likes cars, which is amazing,” said Chris Barrett, CEO/President, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.









Chris Barrett, the CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau tells Eyewitness News they’ve worked with the Austin-Healey club for months to host its ‘Enclave 200’ event.

“There’s no better way to do it than in a beautiful downtown in the Poconos with a wonderful car show displaying 250 vehicles that were only made for 20 years,” said Chris Barrett, CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitor’s Bureau.

Several streets were closed off for the show as the vintage sports cars brought many enthusiasts to downtown Stroudsburg.

Local businesses like Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop are excited about the mid-week economic boost.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people, there’s gonna be a lot of cars, there’s gonna be a lot of tourists as well as a lot of the local people coming out to see what’s going on,” explained Ashley Demchak the Manager of Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop.

Demchak says although Wednesday marks the last day of the summer season, the car show is an excellent opportunity for tourists to plan to visit in the coming months.

“Yeah this might be the last boom of summer, it’s definitely the perfect way to lead us into the fall and you know last end-of-the-year fun events going on,” Demchak commented.

The Visitors’ Bureau says the Austin-Healy Club is so excited to be here and has given back to the area by raising money for the Pocono Mountains United Way.

Wednesday’s event in downtown Stroudsburg wrapped up around 6:00 p.m.