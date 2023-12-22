DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lots of kids are hoping to have their Christmas wishes fulfilled Monday morning, but one little girl from Williamsport is wishing for something a little more life-changing.

And she may get that wish courtesy of NEPA Shriners.

She’s just five years old, diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, an illness causing her great mobility disadvantages.

This holiday season, her wishlist looks a little different than most kids.

This is Aurora she only wants one thing this Christmas a new wheelchair.

She’s been in this one for more than two years but a group of Shriners from the Irem Temple in Dallas are playing Santa Claus.

“It’s just amazing to have somebody come into your life and just want to help you. Jeff and Ed and the shrine and the Shriners hospitals they are our angels,” said Jennalyn Cramer Aurora’s mom.

“They make me feel happy,” says Aurora.

Aurora was diagnosed with a condition at birth, causing her to have developmental, physical, and intellectual impairments.

She and her family met Jeff Pace at a health appointment in Philadelphia, and after hearing her story, Jeff decided he and his fellow Shriners had to do something.

“It was just tremendous the love and caring is just beyond anything you can imagine,” added Jeffrey Pace the assistant rabban at Irem Shrine Divan.

“They said he or she has some needs. I said done deal. I’m the president. We are going to fulfill those needs,” continued Edmund Goodfield the potentate from Irem Shrine Divan.

“When we first got her wheelchair we did not know she would be transported on a van to school in her wheelchair so we just found out that this isn’t the safest option for transport,” explained Cramer.

The new wheelchair will include a headrest, brake extenders, and two feet rest compared to one, safety feature to allow Aurora to visit one of her favorite places.

“I always want to go to the park,” said Aurora.

“We let her do things that a normal five-year-old would do. I just want her to be able to provide her the ability to be the best version of herself,” says Cramer.

An ability for Cramer that at times has been hard to provide. She too needed a wheelchair after a severe illness in 2022.

“It’s hard. It’s not easy being disabled and having a disabled child, but I push through on my best days. When you don’t know where to go or you don’t have the financial ability to do what you know you need to do, it hurts your heart a little bit,” explained Cramer.

For Aurora, she knows her mom’s heart is very full.

“I love her very much because she loves me very much,” added Aurora.

If you would like to help Aurora and her family out this holiday season or become a Shriner yourself visit the Irem Shrine website for more information.