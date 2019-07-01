Auditor General DePasquale to run for Congress

(WBRE/WYOU) – State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announces he’s going to run for Congress.

The second-term Democrat announced on social media that he’s going to run for the 10th Congressional seat that includes Harrisburg, Hershey, and York.

The seat is currently held by Repubulican Scott Perry.

On his official Facebook page, the auditor general says “Washington has rigged the system against us. Beginning tomorrow [Monday], with your help, I’m going to punch back — and fight for the people here at home.”

DePasquale is expected to officially file paperwork for his Congressional run Monday.