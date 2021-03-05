Auditing firm says Diocese of Scranton in full compliance with child protection guidelines

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Stonebridge Business Partners, an auditing firm based in New York, has been hired to audit the 195 dioceses in the nation for compliance with policies to prevent sexual abuse of children by clergy and other church staff.

They say the Scranton Diocese is in full compliance.

The diocese says they’ve passed independent audits of this sort every year since the policies were adopted in 2002.

The audit ensures that proper training is given, abuse is able to be recognized and reported and that accountability is a part of the process as well.