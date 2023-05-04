EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The owner of a body waxing salon in Schuylkill County is under investigation Thursday night accused of sexual assault of some of his customers.

Pennsylvania State Police say Leonard Serrani of Auburn was arrested on six counts of aggravated indecent assault. Neighbors who live near the salon say this comes as a shock to the community

“I didn’t believe it right away, and especially him, he has two kids, that are — that are in their late 30s I think. It’s sad It’s a sad situation all the way around. Nobody’s going to win here,” said Barry Line of Wayne Township.

Investigators say the accusations of assault started in 2018. They say five clients accused Serrani of sexual assault which took place during their appointments for over four years until 2022.

“One of those clients who had stepped foot in this salon behind me has been making regular waxing appointments for over ten years,” Line explained.

Barry Line, a Wayne Township resident who had met the accused, says Serrani’s actions are shocking.

“He’s from outside the area. He’s from New Jersey but it still don’t matter. No excuse no matter where you are from to do that kind of stuff. Hopefully, it’s not true. That’s what I’m hoping,” Line continued.

Serrani was released on an unsecured $100,000 bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who is also a victim of sexual assault is asked to contact 570-754-4600.