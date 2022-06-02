SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Scranton man has been sentenced after nearly hitting a cop on an ATV last year.

Tarik McNish of Scranton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 months, and at most 54 months, in prison for illegally driving an ATV in downtown Scranton.

Police arrested McNish in October of 2021 on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing police, and other related charges for speeding down Adams Avenue on an ATV.

Police said Chris Hallock of the Scranton Police Department observed McNish recklessly driving an ATV at high speeds, and in an attempt to prevent any further danger to the public, he stepped onto the roadway to stop McNish.

As McNish closed the gap between himself and Patrolman Hallock, Hallock said he put out his hand out and shifted his body to avoid getting hit by McNish’s ATV.

Lackawanna County officials say Tarik McNish was sentenced to at least 22 months and at most 54 months for this incident.