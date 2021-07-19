ATV rider charged after hit-and-run causing serious injuries to Game Commission employee

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced a minor will be charged for fleeing police after running over a Game Commission employee at high speed Monday morning.

They say the ATV rider was on State Game Lands 326 near the intersection of Malones and Beaver Dam Roads in Butler Township when he struck a game lands maintenance supervisor.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Game Commission employee was standing next to his work vehicle when he was hit, the Game Commission says. The employee suffered a serious injury in his left leg and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

According to Game Commission, the juvenile left the area and was later identified by police. He will be charged for his role in the collision.