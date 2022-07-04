WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in identifying an ATV rider that investigators called “very reckless” after fleeing officers Sunday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the man pictured below was reported fleeing from officers on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Investigators are calling the driver “very reckless”.

Police ask if anyone recognizes the person riding the ATV, or has seen the green ATV driving around the neighborhood to contact Officer Dan Duffy at 570-208-4118.