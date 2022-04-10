WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man who traded and sold multiple ATVs or quads that didn’t belong to him.

According to the West Pittston Borough Police Department, on Friday they received word from Scranton PD and Dunmore PD regarding a theft of a quad.

Upon further investigation, officers say they learned about George Shotwell III, who ran a service repairing ATVs. Police say they uncovered that Shotwell took one quad and traded it for a stolen ATV, without the owner’s permission.

Officers say Shotwell took another ATV and sold it without telling the owner.

On Sunday, police from West Pittston and Nanticoke arrested Shotwell at his home in Nanticoke and took him into custody.

Shotwell is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 11 on the following charges: two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and one felony count of theft by deception.

After he was taken into custody, Shotwell was detained at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a parole warrant.