HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man was sent to the hospital after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 5:00 a.m. an ATV, driven by a 44-year-old man, entered T476 and drove directly across the roadway into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.

Police say the man struck a tree and the victim was transported to Lehigh Valley-Hazleton by EMS. There is no word on his current condition.

Hazleton City Fire Department assisted at the scene.