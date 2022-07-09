SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at Geisinger Community Medical Center after he crashed his ATV on July 9.

The Lackawanna County Coroner’s office told Eyewitness News the man crashed his ATV around 5 pm on a trail between East Mountain and Moosic near the #5 dam.

Scranton and Greenwood Rescue services extricated the man to Geisinger Community Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. according to officials.

The Scranton Police Department said they are currently investigating this incident so the man’s identity is being withheld.