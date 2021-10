LAFLIN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to police an ATV overturned in Laflin on Sunday, landing the driver and the passenger, who is a 15-month-old child, in the hospital.

Police say the ATV driver was operating illegally on Cedarwood Drive. While trying to make the left turn into a driveway, the ATV flipped over, according to police.

Both the driver and the child were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for treatment of their injuries.