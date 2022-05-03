KLIEN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two 15-year-old girls had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing their ATV in Klien Township.

According to Klien Township Police Chief Jon Petrilla, police were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The chief says that the girls were headed east through Number Eight Reservoir when the driver of the ATV hit a tree.

Both girls were airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown.

There is no word on the girls’ conditions. There is an ongoing investigation being handled by the Klien Township Police Department.