EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a new update on the five Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services (OYFS) workers who were arrested in June.

The attorneys representing the workers is pushing for a county judge as they continue to fight for charges to be dropped.

The defense attorneys in the OYFS case filed a motion in July to dismiss the charges against the five workers.

The attorneys are now requesting a county judge who they say will better understand the facts surrounding the complex case.

Amy Helcoski, Bryan Walker, Sadie O’Day, Erik Krauser, and Randy Ramik are the five OYFS workers who were arrested in June on charges of child endangerment and neglect.

State inspectors stated that they discovered the staff allowed children to live in unfit homes, failed to properly track cases and conduct interviews, and did not remove children in a timely manner.

The OYFS workers’ attorneys have requested to get these criminal cases tossed out.

According to court filings, the attorneys state the workers are immune under the law from being prosecuted for their work and claimed that the district attorney’s office did not establish a case that their clients endangered children.

Officials said that a magisterial district judge makes the decision at a preliminary hearing on whether or not the case should go to trial.

But, the OYFS workers’ attorneys believe a county judge would be a better fit for this case due to the complex facts and laws involved.

After multiple delays on a preliminary hearing, Judge James Gibbons will hear arguments in Lackawanna County Court on September 1.