LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A motion has been filed by the defense attorneys in the Office of Youth and Family Services (OYFS) case to dismiss charges against five workers accused of child endangerment for cases they were assigned.

In the motion, it states authorities “cherry-picked” facts that supported the charges and withheld information that supported decisions made by OYFS staffers to not remove children.

The defense teams said “exculpatory facts” that could help clear the defendants of guilt were intentionally omitted from charging documents.

The attorneys, however, did not say what information investigators held back.

Top Row: Krauser, Ramik, Walker Bottom Row: Helcoski, O’Day

Preliminary hearings were scheduled Tuesday for caseworkers Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, and Erik Krauser, 45, of Dickson City; retired caseworker Randy Ramik, 57, of Clarks Green; and supervisors Sadie O’Day, 34, of Scranton, and Bryan Walker, 51, of Archbald.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys both requested the date be postponed. A new date has not been set for a preliminary hearing. According to the court order, attorneys on the case have to submit available dates by August 7.

Charges were filed in June against the five for allegedly endangering children living in different homes by ignoring bug and feces conditions, injuries, and lack of food, medical care, schooling, and alleged physical and sexual abuse.

The State Department of Human Services downgraded Lackawanna County OYFS’s license from full to provisional for a six-month period ending November 15. The state cited dozens of violations and accusations that were highlighted through further investigation by police.