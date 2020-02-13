Attorney of Scranton man killed in a police shootout speaks out

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Maryland shot and killed a former Scranton man in a shootout.

Authorities with the U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant when Michael Marullo opened fire. It all went down Wednesday afternoon. 33-year-old Michael Marullo was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore. That came after a shootout with police.

Detectives with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve a warrant. Marullo’s lawyer Atty. Thomas Maronick Jr. is speaking out.

“They were charging him with some version of attempted murder or reckless endangerment. Those are the allegations. I know nothing more than that,” Atty. Maronick said.

According to police, the warrant stems from those charges filed in Delaware County near Philadelphia. 80 miles south in Baltimore, Marullo shot and wounded two detectives in the shootout. They are expected to be okay.

“Obviously we are deeply saddened by the death of one of our clients,” Atty. Maronick added.

The former Maryland corrections officer graduated from Scranton High School in 2005 and lived on Boulevard Avenue in the city for two years.

Marullo’s 63-year-old mother declined to speak with Eyewitness News. His lawyer, only representing him for 10 days, speaks on his life.



“Michael was a very amiable and responsive client. He was pleasant to deal with. He responded well to anything that we advised him,” Atty. Maronick said.

Eyewitness News has put in a request for the arrest warrant and the details behind it. Eyewitness News is still waiting on that from Delaware County.