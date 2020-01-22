Attorney General’s Office Raids Dunmore Business

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Borough officials tell Eyewitness News police were called to a warehouse on East Grove Street for a burglar alarm Wednesday morning around 7am.

The alarm was tripped during an investigation by agents on scene conducting an investigation. They were seen taking items from the warehouse, but did not comment on what those items were.

Agents from the Attorney General’s Office were seen removing items from a warehouse on East Grove Street in Dunmore Wednesday.

Borough officials say the warehouse is owned by SoCafe. They make single use coffee pods.

Investigators are not making any comments on the situation at this time.

