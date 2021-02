Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks at a news conference Friday Oct. 12, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Shapiro is appealing to legislators to change state law so that civil cases can be pursued in court in decades-old clergy abuse cases. Shapiro also wants the Legislature to lift the statute of limitations for criminal prosecutions going […]

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The state attorney general’s office announced Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. they plan to announce what they are calling a ‘major investigation’ involving an elected official in Bradford County.

There will be criminal charges announced against that elected official, who has not yet been named.

Caroline Foreback will have the news conference live right here on Pahomepage.com as well as on later editions of Eyewitness News.