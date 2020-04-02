Attorney General Shapiro warns of unemployment filing scams

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a warning for Pennsylvanians on Monday to beware of scammers creating fake unemployment filing websites during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Scammers are working overtime to try and make a profit during this emergency, and we are staying on high alert to stop them,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “You can help. Only file for unemployment through the Department of Labor and Industry at​ uc.pa.gov​. If you see a website or email claiming to be a source for filing for unemployment outside of this Department, report it to the Office of Attorney General.”

Attorney General Shapiro also tells Pennsylvanians to be on alert for websites claiming to assist in the unemployment filing process.