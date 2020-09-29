Attorney General: Lehigh County doctor prescribed opioids to patient who expressed intent to sell

BETHLEHEM, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The state attorney general’s office recommended charges to Dr. Ajeeb Titus, who practiced in Bethlehem, for prescribing medications such as oxycontin, oxycodone and fentanyl outside his legal and ethical practice of medicine.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office found that Titus did not prescribe controlled substances in accordance with accepted treatment principals.

Titus kept medical records that did not support the high volume of controlled substances he had been prescribing. During appointments, Titus did not complete routine exams, instead asked the patients what medication they wanted, according to Shapiro’s office.

A doctor who reviewed Titus’s patient files found at least five cases where Titus prescribed high quantities of opioids to individuals with a previous history of opioid dependence. The attorney general’s findings say Titus prescribed these medications while knowing that his patients had a previous history of opioid dependence.

Titus prescribed fentanyl patches and doses of morphine to a patient who explicitly told him of their plan to sell the prescriptions on the street. A patient who suffered from opioid-related substance abuse disorder told agents with Shapiro’s office that Titus is a known “script writer” and “ruins lives.”

The recommended charges are for felony violations of the Drug Act.