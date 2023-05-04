MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Monroe to be the 23rd county to join the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) as efforts continue to expand the program.

The collaborative program was launched by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and law enforcement to redirect people in need of treatment for substance use disorder and avoid arrest by law enforcement, according to the release.

“By connecting individuals to the treatment they need, LETI saves lives, makes our communities stronger, and helps to minimize the stigma associated with substance use disorder. I applaud the work that District Attorney Christine and our law enforcement partners across Monroe County are doing to help build stronger, healthier communities,” explained AG Henry.

The Attorney General says partnering with law enforcement agencies and others in Monroe County under PA LETI would help identify people looking for treatment, open doors for those suffering from substance use disorder, assist with ensuring people have a ride to treatment services, collect data to study outcomes and maintain relationships with the local drug and alcohol administration to understand what’s available for those seeking help.

“The LETI Program has opened up needed access points to get people with substance use disorder the help they need in a timely manner. The collaboration between the criminal justice system and the drug and alcohol field is essential to the success of this program,” said Jamie Drake, Executive Director of Carbon, Monroe, Pike Drug & Alcohol Commission.

The LETI program will continue the work Monroe County has been doing to address substance use in the community.

District Attorneys in the Commonwealth interested in starting a PA LETI program in their county can contact the Office of the Attorney General at (570) 826-2483.