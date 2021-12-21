Police: Kline Township explosion deemed attempted homicide

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are now treating an explosive that detonated Tuesday morning, as an attempted homicide.





According to law enforcement, an explosive device detonated outside a residence on Center Street, in the Keylares section of Kline Township.

According to the police report, the explosion injured one male and caused excessive damage to the home on Center Street. The blast also knocked out all of the windows in the vacant church across the street.





Police say this is now an attempted homicide however, the male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.

