Attempted Child Abduction Reported in Pocono Township

POCONO TWP., Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) — Pocono Township Police are searching for a man who attempted luring two students into his vehicle.

The attempted abduction was reported at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a man driving a black sedan tried abducting the children in the Woodlands Development of East Stroudsburg, around Sycamore Drive and Crest Circle.

Police say the suspect was wearing sunglasses, a red cap and red sweatshirt, possibly driving a newer Honda. Anyone with video or information is asked to contact Corporal Rath at Erath@poconopd.org or 570-992-9911.