AT&T, Verizon delay 5G rollout near airports

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new development on Wednesday in the battle between major US airlines and telecommunication companies over the planned launch of new 5G wireless services.

Airlines warn of catastrophic disruptions and want the new service to be banned within two miles of airport runways. Major airlines and pilots are sounding the alarm warning new 5G technology could interfere with flight systems. There have been some big changes overnight that could impact travel today.

Fearing massive flight disruptions as soon as Wednesday morning an 11th-hour compromise to a bureaucratic standoff that had put cell phone providers and airlines on a collision course with the white house stepping in to mediate.

Thanks to this compromise, AT&T and Verizon will activate approximately 90% of their new ultrafast 5G wireless networks as planned today. But cell towers within a 2-mile radius of many of the nation’s busiest airports will remain off-line specifically to avoid interference with cockpit systems that help pilots land in bad weather and low visibility. Local and national experts say all that’s left to do now is wait.

“I think it would impact aviation if we do get a high negative impact from the 5G network and we really won’t know until it’s deployed,” said James Gallagher, President of Aviation Technology.

“If you don’t have to travel on Wednesday, don’t. If you can postpone your trip even 24 hours, you may be better off. I think Wednesday is going to be a very chaotic day,” said Henry Harteveldt, Airline Industry Analyst.

The threat of 5G related flight disruptions comes after a trying month for flyers who have suffered through tens of thousands of delays and cancelations due to weather and staffing issues due to covid.

As of right now, there are no delays or cancellations here at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, but as more and more planes take off today testing the implications of the 5G rollout things could change.