EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— AT&T announced is the first carrier to launch a location-based routing software that automatically transmits wireless 9-1-1 calls to the appropriate call centers on a nationwide basis.

With the new “Locate Before Route” feature from Intrado, AT&T says it can use GPS to more accurately identify where a 9-1-1 call is coming from and route the call to the correct 9-1-1 center.

Traditionally, phone calls to 9-1-1 were routed based on cell towers, which can cover up to a 10-mile radius. This would cause 9-1-1 calls to go to incorrect counties, delaying response times. AT&T says with this new system, 9-1-1 call centers can locate callers within 50 meters of the call’s origin.

The nationwide rollout started on May 10th and is currently available in Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Guam.

Notably, Pennsylvania is not yet included on this list, but AT&T says you can expect this service to roll out nationwide by the end of June.