AT&T cancelling orders for new phone

AT&T is canceling all pre-orders for Samsung’s Galaxy Fold smartphone.

The folding phone, which costs nearly $2,000 was initially scheduled to be launched on April 26th. But that date has been postponed indefinitely due to device failures in some test versions.

Samsung says it’s working on further improvements that will help protect the display from damage. According to a South Korean news agency, Samsung was aiming to launch the phone this month, however, there is still no word on an actual release date.

AT&T is sending out cancellation notifications via e-mail to anyone who pre-ordered the Galaxy Fold. Once Samsung sets a new launch date, customers will once again be able to place their orders.



AT&T is offering a $100 promotional card to all pre-order customers.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.