ATHENS TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lacing up, stretching the muscles, and being on the move for five days straight. That’s what athletic trainer Bill Frye has done for the last nine years, all to raise awareness and money for childhood hunger.

“I thought why not walk on these roads? And it kind of just blossomed from there.”

Frye walks 101 miles every year in five days.

Beginning on Monday walking from his job ‘pivots’ clinic locations in Tunkhannock, Wyalusing, Towanda, and Athens Thursday morning. The final stretch going from Troy to Canton on Friday.

Partnering with Child Hunger Outreach Partners, also known as CHOP, the event helps feed thousands of children in our area.

“I do this for a week and then that’s it, so they do this 365 days a year so you know I get a lot of attention to do this, but they’re the ones that really need the attention.”

Samantha Eck with CHOP says one in four children face food insecurity in the region, and says childhood hunger doesn’t always look the same.

“We’re dealing with a lot of rural hunger so it’s not necessarily easy for them to get to places to be able to get the things that they need and fill that grocery gap.”

She says since Frye’s Walk for Hunger event kicked off, he’s helped their mission immensely.

“He’s helped provide over 17,000 backpack bags for kids in our region, which means that kids go home over the weekend and they know that they’re going to have breakfast, lunch, and snacks that they can rely on.”

So taking it one step at a time, Frye says he hopes people learn from his walk and lend a helping hand when they can.

“A five-dollar donation doesn’t seem like it’s a lot, but for them it is. Then obviously the further up you go from there, it just affects and helps more and more kids in our area,” said Frye.

To donate and/or get more information, you can visit CHOP’s website.