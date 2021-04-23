Athens man charged with stabbing woman in the neck, claimed it was an accident

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Christopher Dolan of Athens is facing charges in Bradford County after a stabbing that he claimed was accidental.

On March 24, Athens Police responded to a trailer on McCloe Lane for a reported stab wound. A woman was transported to Robert Packer Hospital where she underwent surgery for a knife stab that nearly went through her neck.

Dolan told police that he was washing dishes when the woman returned with groceries. Dolan claimed that while washing a knife, a child said something that made him turn and strike the woman in the neck with the knife while she was kneeling with the groceries.

Police interviewed a witness who said the woman returned from grocery shopping and that it looked like she was going to give Dolan a hug when he turned around and stabbed her.

Audio from the 911 call found that Dolan and another person gave multiple stories about what happened the night of the stabbing. Police say Dolan “also gave multiple conflicting explanations.”

While recovering from surgery the victim said she had a limited memory of the incident but remembered returning home and hearing the knife drawer open before seeing something silver.

The victim said she did not know why Dolan stabbed her but that he “has a bad temper.”

Dolan has been charged with felony second-degree felony aggravated assault, first-degree felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor corruption of minors, and harassment.

Police also uncovered a small glass smoking pipe, a metal grinder, a silver metal container containing THC, a clear tube with green leafy material, and marijuana.