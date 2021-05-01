At least one person injured in vehicle crash on Interstate-80

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – At least one person was injured in a crash on a section of Interstate 80 in Columbia County.

The crash was reported on Saturday around 12:45 pm on the westbound lane of Interstate 80 near mile-marker 236 in Scott Township.

At least one adult victim could be seen being taken away by ambulance.

There is significant traffic disruption around the crash while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story we will have more information on it as it becomes available.

For the latest traffic information, head to 511pa.com .