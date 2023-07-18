PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At least five people were shot on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section.

Crews responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening during a vigil for another recent shooting victim.

Two women and three men were taken to the hospital however their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police are currently searching for several shooting suspects.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will update you when more information becomes available.