At least 200 homes without power in Pocono Township

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) In the Bartonsville area, there are at least 200 homes without power. PPL Electric Utilities crews are working to restore it.

People in the area of the Barton Glen development tell Eyewitness News that power was lost at about 9:30 last night after the storm passed.

Residents are running generators to keep their refrigerators cool and their freezers frozen—some are waiting patiently. They expected power to be lost and say they are prepared.

Online, PPL has listed 8 p.m. as the time for expected power restoration. Crews on the ground say it should be earlier than that. 

Reporter Cody Butler will have more on later editions of Eyewitness News.

