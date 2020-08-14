At almost 100 years old, Schuylkill County man drives ahead with love of golfing

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A nearly 100-year-old Schuylkill County man has done it all.

For 50 years Paul Huebner has been playing golf, and Friday was no different. He has a passion for golf and the tournament he plays in each year.

At the age of 99 Paul Huebner drives his own cart around Mountain Valley Golf Course. He needs no caddie.

At his age he sticks to: “Chipping and putting,” said Huebner.

Before golf, Huebner was an air corp pilot and instructor in World War II. “Flying a B17 then I was transferred to B29 and the war ended,” Huebner said.

When he came back home, he was vice president and general manager for one of Schuylkill County’s largest employer, Gold Mills and Penn Dye. He retired in 1986.

That’s when he started to golf more often.

Huebner said, “Oh it’s nice to be with the people I play with and, uh, good exercise.”

He loves to watch his sons play. Including his 58-year-old son, Jim who has down syndrome. Friday’s golf tournament at Mountain Valley Golf Course supports St. Joseph Center for Special Learning in Pottsville.

“Physically being here and talking to them and understanding what we’re trying to do at the school and knowing that their money or their donations and what we use the money for is going right to our small school,” said Bob Giba, principal at St. Joseph Center for Special Learning

A small school that had a big impact on Jim’s life. He graduated 37 years ago and continues to volunteer. Jim got that from his father.

Cody: “Do you typically do good? I mean you’ve had years of practice?”

Paul: “Yeah! But I didn’t get much better.”

Today’s 29th annual tournament brought 156 golfers out which is the most it has ever seen, raising thousands for St. Joseph Center for Special Learning.