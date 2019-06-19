Astronauts celebrate 50-year anniversary of moon landing

(WBRE/WYOU) – NASA astronauts from the Apollo program celebrated 50 years since the first moon landing in an event in France.

Three astronauts who flew in the groundbreaking U.S. space program of the 1960s and 70s recounted their out-of-this-world experiences before a captivated audience. Among those speaking Tuesday, Walter Cunningham who flew on Apollo 7. Charlie Duke was a part of the Apollo 16 mission in 1972 and became the youngest person to walk on the moon at age 36.

“The best way I could describe it, if you can imagine a five-year-old kid on Christmas and birthday and everything else rolled into one, that was the most exciting moment in my life,” Duke said.

NASA has organized a series of events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

