SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Employees of a local assisted-living facility for senior citizens are hitting the picket-line Friday morning.

Workers at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton are on-strike. They say they’re not properly staffed and want better health benefits.

Employees say this will help them give the residents better care.

Eyewitness News spoke with a manager of Mountain View Care Center Friday morning. They could only confirm the strike was underway.