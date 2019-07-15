Assault arrest made in Pocono Township

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing several assault charges after police say he fired a gun after crashing a party over the weekend.

Police say 24-year-old John Thomas fired two shots at a home on Cherry Lane Rd in Pocono Township Friday night. The homeowner told officers it happened after he found Thomas using cocaine in a vehicle on his property and asked him to leave.

Police caught up with Thomas at his residence and were able to recover the gun.

Thomas is locked up on $100,000 cash bail.